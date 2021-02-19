UFC veteran Jenel Lausa makes MMA comeback with Brave CF

UFC veteran Jenel Lausa is staging a comeback to the cage, signing with BRAVE Combat Federation on Friday.

"Coming back to mixed martial arts is really something that I look forward to. I am very grateful for this opportunity, and I value the trust that BRAVE CF has given me," said the Filipino fighter known as "The Demolition Man."

Lausa, 32, last fought in June 2018 when he suffered a second-round submission defeat to Ulka Sasaki at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards in Singapore.

With BRAVE, the Iloilo native is motivated to come back stronger and put himself back in contention in the promotion's flyweight division.

"I'm excited to represent my country once again on the global stage of mixed martial arts, and it is with great pride that my return to the sport will take place under the banner of BRAVE CF," he said.

Lausa holds a 7-5 professional record with two knockouts, and once held the Pacific Xtreme Combat flyweight title after scoring a split decision win over Crisanto Pitpitunge in 2016.

He also dabbled in the boxing ring, owning a 10-0-1 record, winning the interim Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) super bantamweight title in 2016 and Global Boxing Organization Asia-Pacific super featherweight crown three years later.

His last victory came in September 2019 when he scored a fifth round knockout over Indonesian foe Carlos Lopez in Digos, Davao del Sur.