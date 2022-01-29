Jarred Brooks seeks Joshua Pacio bout after beating Hiroba Minowa

JARRED Brooks isn't wasting his time and is calling his shot at One strawweight champion Joshua Pacio.

The brash American continued to put the strawweight division on notice with a clinical unanimous decision win over Hiroba Minowa at One: Only The Brave on Friday in Singapore.

"Joshua Pacio, you better be ready. The Monkey God is coming!," he said.

Third-ranked Brooks overpowered the No. 4-ranked Minowa with his heavy punches while also taking the fight to the ground, winning by unanimous decision.

The victory hiked Brooks' record to 18-2. He has won his last five fights including a second round submission win over Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang in November.

Now, he wants the biggest dog in the dance.

"Daddy's home, Joshua Pacio. You better be ready. I'll bend you right over my knee just like what I did to Hiroba," he said. "I'm ready, man. Nobody's gonna beat me in this division, not Bokang [Masunyane], not you. I'm coming for the whole flyweight division too!"

Pacio remains idle in Baguio, awaiting for his next title defense, although chances are Brooks has certainly vaulted himself at the front of the line.

