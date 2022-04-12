Jackie Buntan says Sundell has 'careless type of style' she can exploit

JACKIE Buntan expects to get into a scrap when she takes on Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title later this month at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Jackie Buntan vs Smilla Sundell

The American who traces her roots to the Philippines witnessed how the teenage sensation dismantled Diandra Martin in her debut last February.

She expects the same aggression from the 17-year-old when they face off at ONE: Eersel vs Sadikovic on Friday, 22 April.

“Yeah, sure, I watched her debut. The first thing I noticed is just the forward pressure she gave – the relentless push-through, push-forward style. And we’re more than certain that’s what she’s going to come in with on April 22. Just kind of bum-rush me,” she told ONEFC.com.

“I think she has that Fairtex style, that Thai style, but the only difference being is she’s coming at you with intent. She’s putting the pressure on you.”

Continue reading below ↓

Based on her performance the past year, Buntan may have something in her arsenal that could neutralize Sundella’s headstrong approach.

The 24-year-old’s counterstriking has been on point since joining the ONE Super Series roster in a fruitful 2021 when she dominated all of her opponents in the Circle.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Facing a pressure fighter isn’t new to her, either; she overwhelmed one in Nat Jaroonsak in a dazzling debut in February 2021.

The Boxing Works athlete believes her Swedish foe’s game plan opens up weak spots that she can exploit.

“I’ll just say, with that come-forward, aggression type of style, it’s a careless type of style. There’s going to be holes. And I’m going to find those holes, basically. I’m more than ready for that pressure. I know she’s going to come in with it, so she can come run at me,” she said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For Buntan, she wants “The Hurricane” to just bring it on.

Continue reading below ↓

“I’ll say she’s good enough to be fighting in ONE Championship, but I really believe I’m levels ahead of her in technicality, intelligence, speed, power, and all that. I’m really confident she hasn’t dealt with anyone like me before,” she said.

“I think I’m going to run her into heavy and very damaging shots. Find the holes in that reckless, careless style of hers, coming in aggressively. I really do believe I’m able to find the holes and run her into things that’ll hurt her, and hopefully put the brakes on her.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.