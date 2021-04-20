Jackie Buntan ready to build on solid ONE debut with Super Series match

AFTER a stellar ONE Championship debut, Filipina-American striker Jackie Buntan is ready to return to ONE Super Series next week.

Buntan flies back to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to take on Ekaterina “Barbie” Vandaryeva in a three-round strawweight Muay Thai bout on the lead card of “ONE on TNT IV,” which is scheduled for 29 April.

Buntan made waves in the organization after stopping Wondergirl Fairtex in her debut, knocking down the highly touted Thai in the first round and putting on a nearly flawless performance that led her to a unanimous decision.

The Boxing Works sensation’s performance definitely turned heads, as it earned her a new following in her parent’s home country of the Philippines, and she’s ready to return the affection by putting on another show next week.

A win here for Buntan could draw her closer to a shot at the vacant ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Buntan joins the loaded “ONE on TNT IV” card bannered by a clash between Aung La “The Burmese Python” N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash for the former’s ONE Light Heavyweight World Title.

She also gets to join a Filipino mixed martial arts icon in Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, who wraps up his own trilogy against Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki on the lead card.

The card also got more interesting with the addition of Senegalese heavyweight rising star “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, as he takes on Kirill Grishenko in the first bout of the main card.

Completing the three-bout main card is the return of Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez, who flies back to Singapore after a controversial finish to his match at “ONE on TNT I.”

Alvarez lost via disqualification to Iuri Lapicus after hitting the Moldovan accidently on the back of his head in the first round.

The legendary American will be taking on the winner of the match between Marat “Cobra” Gafurov and Ok Rae Yoon at the previously recorded “ONE on TNT III,” which airs this Thursday on One Sports at 8:30 a.m.