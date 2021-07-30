Hyper-active Jeremy Pacatiw impresses in ONE debut

JEREMY Pacatiw showcased his might and impressed in his promotional debut at ONE: Battleground, scoring a unanimous decision win over "The Ghost" Chen Rui Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Team Lakay's new breed

The 24-year-old fighter known as "The Juggernaut" showed a glimpse of Team Lakay's new breed, displaying an improved grappling game which is a deviation from the stable's traditional bread-and-butter of striking.

Cool, calm, and collected, Pacatiw dazen Chen with his hyperactivity while also taking control of the match with two takedowns in the first two rounds.

The young gun wasted no time imposing his will as he attempted for a rear-naked choke in the first round and made life hard for his Chinese foe.

Although Chen was more prepared to deny the grapples, Pacatiw continued to be resolute as he repeatedly tried submission attempts in round two.

The third round started off flat as Pacatiw's leg kick accidentaly hit Chen in the groin, but after the injury time, the two fighters engaged in a striking match as the Filipino danced around and got his licks, where he even connected with a right straight to the jaw and repeated leg kicks.

Pacatiw improved to an 11-4 record as he announced his arrival in the bantamweight division.

Chen, meanwhile suffered back-to-back defeats to fall to 9-3 in the card which signalled the return of ONE Championship after a two month lull.

