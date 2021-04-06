Joshua Pacio continues to train as he hopes for third fight vs Yosuke Saruta

ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is eager to complete the trilogy with Yosuke Saruta that even though the promotion has yet to announce his next bout, he's already priming himself for a third go-round against his Japanese rival.

"Ang hirap i-predict kung sino yung next na makakalaro natin. May rankings and No. 1 si Yosuke Saruta, so I think yun yung pinupush nila, na tatapusin namin yung trilogy. Pero hindi pa yun sure," he told Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Pacio remains motivated despite a year out of action, saying he is determined to prove himself as the top dog in the division.

The 25-year-old defended his crown at One: Fire & Fury in January 2020, earning a split decision victory over Alex Silva.

Since then, Pacio has been grounded in Baguio, training to stay sharp as he waits for that next fight.

"As an athlete, miss na miss ko nang lumaban. Pero tuloy pa rin yung training para walang ring rust sa next na laban."

Continue reading below ↓

"Humihigpit na yung strawweight division at talagang nagle-level up na yung every athlete," he said. "As a champion, trabaho lang natin is we need to train. Ang goal ko naman is every fight, ibang Joshua Pacio naman, get better at least one-percent every day."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And what better way for Pacio to show just that against Saruta.

The two fighters split their previous matchups, with Saruta shocking Pacio via split decision in January 2019, before the Team Lakay redeemed himself in the rematch three months later with a fourth round stoppage.

"I think we've known each other well," said Pacio, who owns a 17-3 win-loss card.

"Kung maglalaban kami, trilogy na yun. Sa tingin ko, kung sino yung mas nagtraining, siya ang mas mananalo. Of course, 100-percent pa rin ako na tiwana na mauuwi pa rin natin yung belt."