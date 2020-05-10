Henry Cejudo announces retirement after controversial stoppage win over Dominick Cruz

HENRY Cejudo defended the UFC’s bantamweight belt with a surprising stoppage win over Dominick Cruz, then announced he is walking away from MMA.

The 33-year-old Cejudo says he is happy with what he has achieved in the sport, retiring after a match that was stopped in the second round even as Cruz looked to be trying to get up after getting his with a knee UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida (Sunday, Manila time).

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Freestyle wrestling gold medalist in the Beijing Olympics, Cejudo thus becomes the first to win by knockout over Cruz, twice former UFC bantamweight champion.

“I’ve done enough in the sport,” said Cejudo.

PHOTO: AP

“Since I was 11 years old I sacrificed my whole life to get where I’m at today. I’m not going to let anyone take that from me,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

It was Cruz’s first fight since a points loss to Cody Garbrandt in 2016.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN