Ham lashes back at Zamboanga: 'Denice should go and study the rules'

FOE Seo Hee Ham, the fact that Denice Zamboanga was a bloody mess after the fight is enough evidence why her hands were raised on Friday in One: Empower.

"Just look at our faces," she remarked after her controversial split decision win in the quarterfinals of the One Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

The Filipina was left bloodied with a gash over her right eye after an accidental headbutt midway through the third round.

A known striker, Ham was able to connect with her punches when the fight was standing up, but Zamboanga who controlled the match as the No. 1 contender tried to take the fight to the ground and even scored a big takedown after a momentary lull in round three.

Still, Ham knew that the result shouldn't even be doubted.

Ham also said Zamboanga should learn One Championship's Global Martial Arts Rule which leads the judges to decide the match in its entirety and not round by round.

"I think Denice should go and study the rules," she said. "If she knows the rules, she would agree that I won the fight."

Ham even mentioned that Zamboanga's late flurry was an act of desperation, saying, "If Denice really saw she was winning, she wouldn't have tried for that takedown."

"That shows deep inside she knew she was losing and she had to do something to get the win. That shows the decision was right."

Ham now is one of the last four fighters standing in the Grand Prix, together with Itsuki Hirata of Japan, Ritu Phogat of India, and Stamp of Thailand.

