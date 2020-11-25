Geje Eustaquio highly motivated as he seeks return to top of stacked flyweight division

GEJE “Gravity” Eustaquio has seen his mixed martial arts career grow leaps and bounds.

Starting as a young, up and coming talent in 2012, Eustaquio was cast into the fire and emerged as one of the best Filipino athletes to compete in One Championship, taking on whoever the promotion put in front of him.

Nearly a decade since making his debut, Eustaquio possesses the same drive he had when he was just starting his career.

“There is no difference,” Eustaquio said when asked about his motivation now.

“Whatever my drive was when I was younger, when I started and dreamed of becoming a World Champion, it’s still the same that I have now.”

PHOTO: marlo cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Eustaquio credits Team Lakay for keeping him on his toes. Like him, the La Trinidad-based gym started out small but emerged as one of the best stables, not only in the Philippines but in all of Asia.

“I have the best team at my back. I have the best coach beside me who keeps me motivated, and those are just some of the main reasons why I am going strong,” he said.

Staying motivated is one of the most crucial things for an athlete, and based on how he performed against “The Running Man” Song Min Jong at One: Inside the Matrix IIII last week, there is really no question that Eustaquio has the capabilities to run it back and aim for the world title again.

“It’s a very big thing. You have to really stay motivated if you’re going to compete,” Eustaquio said.

“The moment you’re not motivated anymore, then maybe that’s the right time to hang the gloves and say goodbye to the sport.”

Continue reading below ↓

Though inconsistencies have marred his 2019, Eustaquio is still confident that he can scale the tricky flyweight mountain once more and win back the strap he once owned.

“As I’ve said, it’s like starting over again. I still have the same fire I possessed when I first tried to become a world champion,” Eustaquio said.

“It’s the same Geje Eustaquio that you’re looking at right now. The same motivation. The same hunger,” he added. “In God’s perfect time, I believe the belt will rest again on my waist.”