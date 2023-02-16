Fritz Biagtan eager to prove worth as he takes on Uzbek fighter in Bangkok

FRITZ Biagtan takes on Adamkhonov Nurmuhammad in a three-round flyweight bout in One Friday Fights at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The 27-year-old Filipino, who has a career record five wins in six bouts in promotions such as URCC, makes his debut in One Championship, hoping to make the most of the opportunity.

See Jeremy Pacatiw sees Fabricio Andrade beating John Lineker in title bout

“I’m grateful and I feel so blessed that we’re already here on the big stage of MMA. It’s been a very long time,” Biagtan said. “The wait is worth it.”

Biagtan is eager to prove his worth after training at Marrok Force in Thailand during the pandemic.

“I had the chance to work with the best. I was working with the Zamboanga siblings and other great MMA fighters and grapplers,” he said.

“That’s the place where I sharpened my grappling skills, especially when I was working with coach DJ (Jackson) and coach Colton (Kielbasa). I can say we’re more rounded now.”

Biagtan now represents his own camp in T-Rex MMA and Team Biagtan.

“This is a must-win [bout]. I cannot lose this fight. I’m looking forward to competing in the real big stage of One Championship. I’m so pumped up for this.”