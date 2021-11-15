Four Team Lakay fighters eager to see action, end year with a bang

TEAM Lakay fighters are looking to end the year with a bang as four warriors will see action at ONE: Winter Warriors II on Dec. 17 in Singapore.

Team Lakay in ONE: Winter Warriors II

Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao make their much-awaited promotional debuts, while former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon and Danny Kingad mark their return to the ONE Circle.

“We are honored by the trust that ONE Championship has placed in Team Lakay. This is a huge opportunity for us to close the year on a positive note, and we are very proud to represent the Philippines on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition," said coach Mark Sangiao.

Belingon headlines the pack as the no. 2-ranked bantamweight takes on Korean fighter Kwon Won Il.

Kingad, the no. 2-ranked flyweight contender, will try to keep his spot and boost his chances for another title shot when he battles former champion Kairat Akhmetov of Kazakhstan.

Loman, a former BRAVE CF Bantamweight Champion, gets an opportunity to show what he can do in this next chapter of his career when he challenges no. 2 ranked Yusup Saadulaev.

He was initially set to debut back in February against no. 1 contender John Lineker before testing positive for COVID-19.

And to cap off the foursome, the 18-year-old Sangiao steps into the ONE Circle for the first time as a fighter to face Paul Lumihi of Indonesia.

"Our warriors will be going up against a handful of very tough opponents, so it's not going to be easy. Rest assured that we are working double time in the gym to produce a favorable outcome. Through our hard work and dedication, we will triumph," said the older Sangiao.

