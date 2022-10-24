Four Team Lakay fighters added to stacked ONE card in Manila

JOSHUA Pacio got his wish as four more Team Lakay fighters have been added to the stacked ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks card at Mall of Asia Arena this Dec. 3.

Former ONE flyweight world champion Geje Eustaquio and flyweight contender Danny Kingad return to action against different foes in the promotion's return to Manila after an absence of nearly three years.

The fights boost an already loaded card topbilled by Pacio's defense of his ONE strawweight world championship against American Jarred Brooks in the main event.

Eustaquio will be seeking to extend his win streak to three against Chinese foe Hu Yong. The man they call Gravity is coming off stellar victories over Toni Tauru and Min Jong Song to once again boost his chances of a potential title shot.

But he'll be taking on Hu, a ONE Hero Series alumnus who's determined to bounce back after a loss to Yuya Wakamatsu in December last year.

Kingad, for his part, will be battling Canadian jiu-jitsu artist Gurdarshan Mangat to reinforce his stranglehold of the No. 4 spot in the flyweight division.

'The King' hasn't fought since last year where he suffered a tough unanimous decision loss to former champion Kairat Akhmetov and he wants nothing but to bounce back in this clash.

Mangat, though, will be a tough cookie having won his last two fights and four of his last five, the last a split decision victory over Yodkaikaew Fairtex last June.

Also fighting in the Manila card are atomweight Jenelyn Olsim and bantamweight Jeremy Pacatiw.

Olsim will meet Meng Bo as both seek to reach the top five of the women's atomweight rankings.

Pacatiw, on the other hand, takes on Tial Thang after suffering a first-round knockout loss to Fabricio Andrade last February.

