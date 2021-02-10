Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Feb 10
    MMA

    Former Brave CF champ Stephen Loman signs with One Championship

    by from the wires
    3 hours ago

    STEPHEN “The Sniper” Loman has signed with One Championship after vacating the Brave CF bantamweight championship.

    “It’s an overwhelming opportunity, but I’m excited to join my Team Lakay brothers in the biggest martial arts organization in the world,” Loman said.

    “I’m excited to enhance my skills on this platform and showcase my style to millions of viewers across the globe.”

    It is uncertain whether Loman will continue to fight as a bantamweight against a field led by Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil, or move down to the flyweight division featuring Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson.

    Loman joins Team Lakay stablemates Honorio Banario, Eduard Flayang, Kevin Belingon, Geje Eustaquio and Joshua Pacio.

    “Of course, fighting in a new promotion and a new environment will be a challenge, but it’s one I’m more than willing to face. I’m ready to show One Championship fans the best of Stephen Loman,” he said.

    Coach Mark Sangiao is eager to see Loman against the promotion’s best.

    “I spoke to Stephen and he’s highly motivated right now. He can’t wait to get in the Circle and put on a show. Of course, I’ll be there for him, as well as all of his teammates at Team Lakay, every step of the way,” Sangiao said.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
