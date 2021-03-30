Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 30
    MMA

    Folayang working doubly hard ahead of match against Yoshihiro Akiyama

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: ONE Championship

    EDUARD “Landslide” Folayang has watched Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama in the Asian mixed martial arts scene for a long time.

    Their paths will finally cross.

    Folayang, former lightweight champion, looks to end a two-match losing streak as he faces Akiyama in ONE on TNT IV on 29 April in Manila, which will be aired on US prime-time television.

    “This is a very important battle for me. I didn’t get the results and the performance that I wanted to give in my previous fights, so this time I will aim steadfast,” said Folayang, who looks to leave behind the memories of his last loss to Antonio “The Spartan” Caruso.

    “It’s always an honor to share the cage with legends, and it gives an added motivation for me.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Akiyama is coming off a knockout win over Sherif “The Shark” Mohamed in One: King of the Jungle last year.

      Folayang says he is working extra hard to make sure he enters this match in tip-top shape.

      Continue reading below ↓

      “I’m preparing well mentally and physically. Our training consists of workouts in the gym and outdoors,” Folayang said.

      “Everyone has their own strengths, so it’s all about looking at how to handle [his strengths] well. I think his biggest strength is his experience, having fought the best fighters in their primes.”

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Akiyama grew to prominence when he represented both Korea and Japan in various international competitions in Judo, where he won gold in the Ulaanbaatar Asian Championships in 2001 and the Busan Asian Games in 2002.

      “I have respect for athletes who have done great things in the sport and still compete at the highest level,” Folayang said.

      “I don’t know what will happen. What I know is that preparation will be the biggest factor here.”

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: ONE Championship

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again