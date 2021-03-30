Folayang working doubly hard ahead of match against Yoshihiro Akiyama

EDUARD “Landslide” Folayang has watched Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama in the Asian mixed martial arts scene for a long time.

Their paths will finally cross.

Folayang, former lightweight champion, looks to end a two-match losing streak as he faces Akiyama in ONE on TNT IV on 29 April in Manila, which will be aired on US prime-time television.

“This is a very important battle for me. I didn’t get the results and the performance that I wanted to give in my previous fights, so this time I will aim steadfast,” said Folayang, who looks to leave behind the memories of his last loss to Antonio “The Spartan” Caruso.

“It’s always an honor to share the cage with legends, and it gives an added motivation for me.”

Akiyama is coming off a knockout win over Sherif “The Shark” Mohamed in One: King of the Jungle last year.

Folayang says he is working extra hard to make sure he enters this match in tip-top shape.

“I’m preparing well mentally and physically. Our training consists of workouts in the gym and outdoors,” Folayang said.

“Everyone has their own strengths, so it’s all about looking at how to handle [his strengths] well. I think his biggest strength is his experience, having fought the best fighters in their primes.”

Akiyama grew to prominence when he represented both Korea and Japan in various international competitions in Judo, where he won gold in the Ulaanbaatar Asian Championships in 2001 and the Busan Asian Games in 2002.

“I have respect for athletes who have done great things in the sport and still compete at the highest level,” Folayang said.

“I don’t know what will happen. What I know is that preparation will be the biggest factor here.”