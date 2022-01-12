Pinoys out of first ONE card for 2022 due to health and safety protocols

FILIPINO fighters weren't spared by the dreaded COVID-19 as Jeremy Miado and Robin Catalan had to pull out of their respective fights at ONE: Heavy Hitters this Friday.

ONE: Heavy Hitters card changes

Both Filipinos have been placed in health and safety protocols, derailing their plans to have a memorable start to their campaigns this 2022.

ONE Championship made the announcement on Wednesday as it made adjustments to the first fight card of the year at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Japanese icon Senzo Ikeda will now face Indonesian bet Elipitua Siregar in a strawweight clash in the main card after the Filipinos pulled out of the event.

Miado (10-4) was looking to boost his stock in the 57kg weight class as he sought his third straight win after a pair of knockout victories over Miao Li Tao.

Meanwhile, Catalan (10-7) was seeking to bounce back from his defeat to Ryuto Sawada in his first bout since January last year.

Current ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan is still scheduled to defend her title against Japanese challenger Ayaka Miura in the main event.

However, the title defense of reigning ONE Kickboxing Light Heavyweight Champion Roman Kryklia against Murat Aygun in the co-main event was also scrapped due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

