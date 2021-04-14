Rolando Dy, Jenel Lausa eye redemption as Brave CF holds maiden Belarus card

REDEMPTION is firmly in the minds of Rolando "The Incredible" Dy and Jenel "The Demolition Man" Lausa as they seek to get back on the cage for the second half of the year.

Losing their last outings, the Filipino bets are motivated to avenge themselves for Brave Combat Federation's next events, with the earliest coming at Brave CF 51 at Falcon Club Arena in Minsk come June 4.

"I have no other option but to get back up," said Dy, who fell to Kyrgyz powerhouse Abdisalam “Omok” Kubanychbek via second-round corner stoppage in the main event of Brave CF 47: Asian Domination last March.

"I know the loss to Kubanychbek will make me a better fighter. I learned a lot from this loss more than I learned from my wins and I will be ready for the next one. I hope I will be back in action very soon."

The defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Dy, the son of boxing legend Rolando Navarrete, as it beset his quest to challenge Brave CF Lightweight Champion Amin “Fierceness” Ayoub.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Lausa, who also suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Ryskulbek Ibraimov in his promotional debut, also feels the same way.

"I think of it as a lesson," said the former UFC fighter. "It will serve as an inspiration to push myself to the limit. I will triple my time in training. I’m not discouraged at all. I want to fight as soon as possible. Winning and fighting again will motivate me."

It's the first time the Middle Eastern promotion will hold an event in Belarus, as it will be staged in partnership with Rukh Sport Management.

And what better way for them to pick themselves up than hoisting the country's flag with having their hands raised in the promotion's first card in Minsk.

"I haven’t been to Europe yet, and it’s enticing to fight over there," said Dy. "Belarus is a great starting point of my road to redemption. I won’t think twice about taking that offer to fight in Europe."

Lausa, who idolizes former UFC Heavyweight World Champion Andrei “The Pitbull” Arlovski, agreed, saying, “He’s one of my idols. I admire how he fights in the cage because he’s exciting and gives it all in every fight."

"It will be a dream come true if I get to fight where he started his career," he ended.