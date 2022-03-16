Stephen Loman is latest Filipino added to historic ONE X card

STEPHEN Loman will get a chance to continue his climb up the rankings when he sees action in the historic ONE X card this March 26 in Singapore.

The Team Lakay rising star, currently ranked No. 3 in ONE bantamweight division, will be fighting Shoko Sato in the hope of putting himself in a position to challenge John Lineker's world title.

Loman immediately made an impact in his promotional debut at ONE: Winter Warriors II last December, stopping erstwhile No. 3 contender Yusup Saadulaev with a lethal left counter on the way to a stunning first-round knockout win.

Loman, now 14-2, will be taking on Sato, the 34-year old who earned wins over Kwon Won Il, Mark Abelardo, and Rafael Silva.

He last fought inside the ONE Circle back in January last year where he fell to Fabricio Andrade via unanimous decision at ONE: Unbreakable.

Folayang fights again

Loman joins a bumper crop of Filipinos in the 10th anniversary show as they aim to hoist the country's flag later this month.

Eduard Folayang will be taking on John Wayne Parr in an all-striking showdown, while women's atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga goes up against Ham Seo Hee.

Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado will also cross paths in a rare Filipino-versus-Filipino bout in the undercard of the three-part event.

