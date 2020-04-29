Rene Catalan, Danny Kingad figure prominently in One Championship rankings

FILIPINO fighters figured prominently in the first installment of One Championship's official athlete rankings as six fighters wound up in the top five across four weight divisions.

Joshua Pacio remains as the Strawweight champion , with Rene Catalan at no. 3 and Team Lakay stablemate Lito Adiwang at no. 5.

Danny Kingad is also the No. 2 contender for Adriano Moraes' flyweight title, while Fil-Aussie Reece McLaren is fifth in the weight class.

Former champion Kevin Belingon is still the No. 1 contender to bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Denice Zamboanga is also the top contender for Angela Lee's women's Atomweight World Championship, while Gina Iniong is at No. 5 in the division.

“The rankings will bring more clarity and transparency for our athletes as they chase their dreams for a world championship title. Fans can also follow their favorite athletes and their journeys more closely as they climb or fall in the rankings," said One CEO and chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Continue reading below ↓