Filipina MMA fighter Gina Iniong eager to return to action after giving birth

GINA Iniong is eager to return to mixed martial arts action after a maternity leave.

The Southeast Asian Games kickboxing gold medalist considered retirement, but now feels she is ready to fight again.

“I was able to represent my country and bring glory and honor back to the Philippines. Most important of all, I was able to get married and have my precious baby girl,” Iniong said.

Iniong married longtime sweetheart Richard Araos before winning in the SEA Games hosted by the Philippines, won over Asha Roka in 2020 and later on announced she was pregnant.

“This year, everything just fell into place for me, and I learned a lot of valuable lessons. The biggest lesson I learned this year is that time is so precious. You can’t put a price on it. It’s the only thing you can never make more of. It’s life’s most expensive commodity.”

“Everything is the same. I want to be the best Gina Iniong in the Circle possible. Nothing has changed for me,” she said.

Continue reading below ↓

“I can’t wait to get back in the Circle. I’ve missed it. Once I’m cleared to go back to training, and when my body feels right, you can expect to see me alongside your favorite Team Lakay superheroes again,” said Iniong, the first Filipina in One Championship.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“My division is really exciting right now. There are so many great talents and I’m so excited for a lot of potential matchups. Any opponent that One Championship will give me, I’ll be ready,” Iniong said.

“I’m hungry and motivated to re-establish myself at the top. Fans can expect a stronger, wiser, and more dangerous Gina Iniong next year.”