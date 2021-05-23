Fil-Aussie Josh Culibao dominates Chinese foe for first UFC win

FIL-Aussie fighter Josh Culibao secured his first victory under the UFC umbrella, taking down Chinese foe Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via unanimous decision on Sunday (Manila time) in UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt at APEX Arena in Las Vegas.

'Kuya' put on a superb showing as he displayed his pinpoint striking and methodically picked his foe apart with his thunderous punches and calf kicks.

His defense was also impeccable, evading the grappling attempts from the UFC Academy graduate from China in all three rounds.

Continue reading below ↓

Though it was far from the finish he desired, Culibao was happy to get the victory after three fights in the promotion.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I’m feeling great," he said. "I would have liked to get the finish, but I feel like it was a pretty clinical performance."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I feel like I’ve put in so much work during training and then just to be able to showcase out there that I’m able to go the distance, I can pick my shots and win these fights. It’s really nice to get that off my shoulders."

Culibao improved to a 9-1-1 record, putting behind his loss to Jalin Turner in February last year and a shocking draw with Charles Jourdain back in October.

Shayilan dropped to 19-7 after losing his UFC debut.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.