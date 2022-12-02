Born and raised in US, Buntan still has home edge in first PH fight

JACKIE Buntan may have been born and raised in the United States, but she will always be a Filipino by blood.

And with her fighting for the first time in Manila at ONE Fight Night 5 this Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena, the 25-year-old is expecting to have the crowd's support behind her when she faces Amber Kitchen.

Jackie Buntan vs Amber Kitchen

"I feel like I’m really gonna be ready for the crowd on Saturday," she said. "I know Filipino fans are the most passionate sports fans. I’m ready for it, I’m getting more excited as the fight get closer."

Buntan reconnected with her Philippine roots back in June for a promotional tour and paid a visit to her father's family in Navotas.

To her, it's a big eyeopener as she got to explore a side of her family which she was never exposed to.

"It’s so special to come back here in the Philippines. It’s my first time coming here in June to film ONE Warrior Series. And although I’m born and raised in the US, my roots are here in the Philippines," she said.

Feeling right at home, Buntan promised to give her fans a treat and prove to every one why she's one of the hottest rising stars in the Muay Thai scene in the promotion.

"Coming here to compete in front of the Filipinos and give back to them and not only that to the American fans, it’s just like a full circle moment really. It’s really special," she said.