‘Greedy’ Jackie Buntan eyes kickboxing and Muay Thai titles

FIL-AM fighter Jackie Buntan has big plans after a win by technical knockout over Diandra Martin in their 131-pound Muay Thai match on Saturday in Colorado.

Because the One Championship women’s strawweight kickboxing title is still up for grabs, Buntan wants to become the first to win it.

Then the 25-year-old aims to go back to Muay Thai division and challenge 18-year-old titleholder Smilla Sundell again after losing to the Swede by unanimous decision last year.

“I want to be a two-sport World Champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Obviously, I did the Muay Thai fight last year. It didn’t go my way. That’s still on the horizon. But right now, I truly believe I’m the number-one contender for both,” said Buntan.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“In terms of kickboxing, why do I want to do it first, and why do I want to do it now? It’s because I’m greedy. And no one has it yet. And I want to be the first one to have it, versus taking my time and being quiet about it.”

This early, Buntan is looking ahead to the rematch with Sundell.

“[If I’d] win that inaugural belt, and if Smilla is ready, then kickboxing champ versus Muay Thai champ. I think that’d be a really cool show,” she said.