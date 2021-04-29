Fight finally confirmed: Brandon Vera stakes heavyweight title vs Bhullar in May

BRANDON Vera finally got a fight date, staking his heavyweight title against India's Arjan Singh Bhullar in the main event of One: Dangal oMay 15 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The heavyweight showdown was a year in the making, with their initial bout at One: Infinity 1 in Manila cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vera (16-8) will be making his first title defense in three years, with his last over Mauro Cerilli back in 2018.

His last fight was against Aung La N Sang, falling short in his bid to add the light heavyweight championship belt, losing by second-round technical decision in October 2019.

Bhullar (10-1) scored an impressive unanimous decision win over Cerilli in the same card.

Also announced for the card is the women's atomweight bout between Bi Nguyen and Ritu Phogat, and a duel between Gurdarshan Mangat and Rosham Mainam.

