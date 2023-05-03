Grappler Afan qualifies for World Combat Games

PROMISING grappler Fierre Proudhon Afan clinched a berth in the 2023 World Combat Games set later this year after bagging a bronze in the men's grappling event during the recent qualifier in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Fierre Proudhon Afan books 2023 World Combat Games spot

Afan, 18, won over Armenian Suren Khurdayan via high amplitude throw, 4-3, in the battle for the bronze in the M Gi Seniors 71 kg class to automatically clinch a ticket in the World Combat Games slated from October 21 to 30 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“I’m very proud of him and he is a pure Filipino. When he was younger, he fought and got third in the World Grappling Championships,” said Alvin Aguilar, president of Wrestling Association of the Philippines.

“Now, he is heading to the World Combat Games as our first qualified combat athlete.”

Aguilar is referring to the last 2021 United World Wrestling (UWW) Junior and Cadets World Grappling Championships in Ufa, Russia.

During the preliminary rounds, Afan bested Venezuelan Geiker Rafael Ferrer Torrealba and Iranian Iman Aghapour respectively, but lost to Uzbekistan’s Feruzbek Urokov in a very close fight before meeting his Armenian foe in the battle for the bronze.

Aguilar, the country's Chef de Mission to the World Combat Games, expressed his delight about Afan’s accomplishment, noting this is the first time a Filipino qualified to the world meet.

“As the CDM of World Combat Games, we are excited to see him compete there. This is the first time any Filipino has qualified for this. He was up against older and seasoned competitors,” Aguilar added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Also the long time chief trainer of Afan, Aguilar said he is eyeing to put the Marikina resident in a secluded training camp prior to the games to enhance more of his skills.

Afan is a member of DEFTAC ever since he was young.

Afan is the only Filipino fighter to qualify for the World Combat Games after other Philippine combat sports did not participate in their respective qualifiers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He would be returning on Tuesday in Manila along with grappler Nathanielle Vince Ortiz (66 kg), coaches Lester del Rosario and Michael Sayson Tabamo.

Ortiz lost his matches and didn’t qualify.