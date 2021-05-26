Edward Kelly glad to be given chance to fight in pandemic

EDWARD “The Ferocious” Kelly is glad to be given a shot to fight, despite the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly battled Ahmed “The Prince” Faress in a featherweight clash in One: Full Blast.

Training during the pandemic hasn’t been easy, and Kelly admits that he had to adjust to the restrictions and getting a replacement opponent for this match.

Thankfully for him, he has a solid team backing him, and they were able to manage despite all the curveballs thrown at them.

“Our training for Ahmed went well. It had its challenges because I had to prepare for a different opponent at first, and [my opponent] got changed because of the pandemic, but I just focused and continued to train hard,” Kelly said.

“I really worked hard on my ground game. I know that’s where I’m lacking and that’s what I need to improve on. It also just so happened that Ahmed is a very strong ground fighter, so it all fits.”

Faress is strong on the ground - the Egyptian’s record speaks for itself.

Thirteen of Faress’ 16 wins have come from submission.

Kelly lost two straight but is confident he can soon contend for a title.

“A win here would be huge for me. It would further add to my desire to return among the ranks of the best fighters in the featherweight division, and it starts with Ahmed.”

The bout will be shown on Friday on One Sports at 8:30 p.m.