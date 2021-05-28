Ferocious Edward Kelly beats Faress via split decision

EDWARD 'The Ferocious' Kelly snapped his two-fight losing skid after winning via split decision against Ahmed “The Prince” Faress on Friday in ONE: Full Blast at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

The Team Lakay stalwart showed great grit before pummeling his Egyptian foe in the third round, connecting on a late flurry of leg kicks and body shots that earned him the nod of the judges.

"I know in my mind that I got the first and second rounds. I know I got the edge over him and I got to maintain it," he said.

It was a stunning result for the 37-year-old Kelly, who fought back after being rocked with a right hook in the first round and almost fell prey to a triangle choke in the second round.

Yet the Filipino time and again wiggled out of danger and even stunned Faress with a takedown in the first round, gaining the edge on a full mount before landing some heavy shots.

In contrast, Faress just looked gassed in Round Three as he faded and allowed Kelly to steal the victory.

Kelly improved to a 13-8 record after his first win since scoring a technical knockout victory over Sung Jong Lee back at ONE: Roots of Honor in April 2019.

The confidence-building should put him in contention in the promotion's featherweight rankings.

Faress fell to a 16-4 card.