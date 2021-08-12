Eduard Folayang wants to fight three more years before retiring

FOR the first time ever, Eduard "Landslide" Folayang acknowledged the fact that he may indeed be at the tailend of his mixed martial arts career.

"Honestly, I don’t know. But I'm giving myself two to three years more," he said ahead of his next bout against Zhang Lipeng at One: Battleground II on Friday.

"Of course, we cannot predict the things that will come. But for me, I have a goal and until I can't reach that, I can still go on and I will continue."

The two-time One lightweight champion has been bombarded by calls for his retirement which gained steam with his three-fight losing streak.

Yet the 36-year-old Folayang believes he still has what it takes to hang on with the best the division has to offer.

PHOTO: Eduard Folayang

Against Zhang, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: China, Foyalang is hoping to make one last run for the crown.

"For me, in this training camp, I focused more on my wrestling. I need to do well in my wrestling and my ground because I know it will be the are where they want ot put me again, so as much as possible I prepared for this," he said, wary of the ground game that led to losses in his last three outings.

Folayang remains defiant as he insists that he still has a lot of gas left in his tank, enough to get him back to the top of the lightweight division.

"What keeps me going is that I believe I didn’t reach my destination yet. I’m still in the journey, so there is a lot of potential that I need to unleash, and that keeps me going," he said.

