Eduard Folayang transitions to Muay Thai in historic ONE X card

EDUARD Folayang attempts to prove that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank when he faces Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr at ONE X in a special striking showdown this March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Eduard Folayang vs John Wayne Parr

Folayang, 36, is determined to break his four-fight losing streak and what better way for Landslide to get a fresh start than in this Wushu vs Muay Thai Legends Fight.

The former ONE Lightweight World Champion hasn't fought since August last year when he bowed to Zhang Lipeng at ONE: Battleground via unanimous decision.

But Folayang, who holds a 22-12 record, will have to adapt to this different playing field as this match will be contested under the ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules.

He will be the first Team Lakay fighter to make the transition, an intriguing proposition that the Igorot fighters have considered for a while now.

This will also serve as the retirement match for the Australian Parr, who at 45, will be hanging his gloves for good.

It's a fitting swansong for the Gunslinger, who has won titles in every stage he stepped on but last suffered a second round technical knockout loss to Nieky Holzken at ONE on TNT 3 back in April last year to drop to a 99-34-1 slate.

Folayang is the latest Filipino to earn his place in this historic 10th anniversary show.

Denice Zamboanga will settle her bad blood against Korean rival Ham Seo Hee in a women's atomweight duel, while Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado face off in a rare all-Filipino strawweight faceoff.

