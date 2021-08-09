Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Aug 9
    MMA

    Eduard Folayang looks to end run of losses as he faces Zhang Lipeng

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Eduard Folayang
    PHOTO: ONE Championship

    EDUARD "Landslide" Folayang agrees that the fight against Zhang Lipeng at One: Battleground II this Friday in Singapore is make-or-break for him.

    The two-time One lightweight champion, who has lost his last three fights, says he is more motivated than ever and believes the match against Zhang, winner of The Ultimate Fighter: China, will catapult him back to title contention.

    "I agree and I see it as a make-or-break, meaning break in a literal way that it will be the fight that will break my skid of losses," he said.

    Folayang is raring to prove that he still has a lot left in his tank, and eager to get a shot at the title once again.

    "Every fight is important to me so yes, I need to be so focused to make it this time. This fight against Zhang means a lot because it will give me the opportunity to step forward again, one step closer to my goal of becoming a champion once more," he said.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Eduard Folayang

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 36-year-old says he continues to evolve despite his age and has learned a lot from his recent string of losses, including his last against Shinya Aoki in April.

      "All I do is to pray harder and train smarter. I believe that in the right time, I will be able to get rid of that skid. And that’s why me and my team are working together to bring the win home this time," he said.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Despite the online chatter about his retirement, the face of Team Lakay only has one answer for his doubters.

      "I'm not yet done," he said. "In fact, I'm more fired up than ever."

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: ONE Championship

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again