Eduard Folayang tries to prove he still has it as he takes on Antonio Caruso

WITH One Championship’s Reign of Dynasties series in the rear-view mirror, the promotion now turns its focus to the biggest card it has put together this year One: Inside the Matrix.

EDUARD “Landslide” Folayang raises the Philippine flag in One: Inside the Matrix, while four title bouts are set on Oct. 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With less than a month to go before turning 36, “Landslide” may be entering the home stretch of his illustrious career.

PHOTO: ONE Championship

Father time catches up to everyone, but the former One lightweight champion plans to show that he has plenty left in the match against 29-year-old Antonio “The Spartan” Caruso.

A loss, however, could be problematic for the beloved Filipino star – especially since every defeat pushes him further away from contending for the One lightweight title.

Folayang will get a close look at two top dogs of the division when One lightweight champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee defends his strap for the first time against unbeaten Moldovan Iuri Lapicus.

The clash between two young stars signifies a shift in the division’s rulers.

Just a few years ago, veterans like Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki and Folayang competed for the belt. Now, two of the freshest faces in the organization will go at it – Lee just 22 years old and Lapicus 25.

Two-division World Champion Aung La “The Burmese Python” N Sang, who scored a second-round TKO win over heavyweight champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera last year returns to his original weight class and defends his middleweight title against a hungry star in Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder in a clash between striker and grappler.

De Ridder has yet to lose in 12 matches, winning nine of those via submissions, making him a huge threat to the Myanmar star.

A win for the Dutchman would signify a changing of the guard in the division, a weight class that Aung La N Sang has ruled over for the longest time.

A win here for “The Burmese Python,” however, would solidify his case as the most dominant World Champion in ONE.

