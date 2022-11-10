Eduard Folayang makes MMA return, faces Brazil's Edson Marques in Manila

BAGUIO —Eduard Folayang gets another shot at proving that he still has a lot left in his tank.

The former lightweight champion returns to action in One Fight Night 5 on Dec. 3 at Mall of Asia Arena against Brazilian grappler Edson Marques.

See Mark Sangiao warns Stephen Loman of threat posed by Bibiano Fernandes

"Gusto nating ipakita na kaya pa natin and we still have a lot of things to show and naniniwala ako na magiging maganda yung magiging result ng fight na ito," said the 38-year-old Folayang.

This will be Folayang's return to mixed martial arts after last fighting Muay Thai great John Wayne Parr and coming away with the unanimous decision victory in One X last March.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Training with Team Lakay peers has also reinvigorated Folayang as they brace for a busy last two months of the year.

"I've been helping my teammates doon sa preparation nila so kahit papaano hindi naman tayo nakalay off," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Folayang lost his last MMA fight at home, a split decision to Pieter Buist in January 2020, but he is confident as he fights in Philippines for the first time in nearly three years.

"I'm super excited kasi mangyayari yung event dito sa Pilipinas after three long years dahil sa pandemic. And now, babalik ulit yung One Championship dito sa Manila so of course, I'm so excited," he said. "Bread-and-butter natin yung mixed martial arts for the past years kaya I'm so hyped coming back again for this coming Dec. 3 fight."