    Eduard Folayang pays homage to Igorot community in Singapore

    Folayang made sure to return to his humble roots
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: ONE Championship

    EDUARD “LANDSLIDE” FOLAYANG made sure to go back to his roots even after a triumph.

    The former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion paid homage and celebrated with his fellow Igorots in Singapore with a meet and greet.

    Folayang met with the United Cordilleran Chapter Singapore at Toa Payoh Park where they didn’t just mingle but also did a traditional Igorot dance.

    It’s a refreshing activity for Folayang who ended his five-year win drought as he repeated over Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham last Saturday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

    The 39-year-old proved that he still has a lot left in his tank, knocking out his Singaporean foe at the 1:57 mark of round three in the very same venue where he main evented the inaugural event of The Home of Martial Arts over 12 years ago.

    But this activity is just the much needed breather for the Lions Nation MMA founder before leaving the Lion City.

    Folayang is set to fly for Thailand to coach Joshua “The Passion” Pacio in his match against the undefeated Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Saturday as the former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion aims to also restart his road to redemption.

    PHOTO: ONE Championship

