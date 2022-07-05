Eduard Folayang on how underdog Bigdash can pull off upset vs De Ridder

FORMER ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang is keeping a close eye on what will be a busy yet exciting month for ONE Championship starting this July.

Eduard Folayang on De Ridder vs Bigdash

With ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on 22 July right around the corner, and with the salivating ONE 160 and ONE 161 cards rolling out the month after, the Filipino superstar can’t wait to see these events unfold.

“I’m just training while waiting for the upcoming events. I’m excited for them. We have a great line-up ahead this July and August. So now that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Folayang said.

The first headliner in this three-card stretch is the clash between two-division World Champion Reinier “The Dutch Knight” de Ridder and Vitaly Bigdash for the former’s ONE Middleweight World Title.

Like many people, the Team Lakay staple sees De Ridder holding the advantage in this match, especially with how good “The Dutch Knight” has been on the ground.

Continue reading below ↓

Unbeaten in 15 matches – with 11 wins coming by way of submission – De Ridder has been nothing short of a force in The Home of Martial Arts, dominating everyone he’s come across.

That’s why Folayang expects the 31-year-old to come in and handle Bigdash using his strength, length, and technical prowess on the ground.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I think it’s still going to be De Ridder. Looking at his reach advantage and his technical brilliance on the ground, I think he still has the edge,” Folayang said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Folayang also sees a situation where Bigdash could pull off the upset.

“If Bigdash keeps this fight on the feet, he’ll get the advantage,” Folayang said.

“He has great striking, so if he can keep it there, he’ll have a good chance to win. On the ground, he’s no pushover as well, although De Ridder is definitely more technical when it comes to the ground.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.