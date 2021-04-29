Shinya Aoki makes short work of Eduard Folayang in trilogy decider

EDUARD "Landslide" Folayang could not snap his slide, losing his third bout against rival Shinya "Tobikan Judan" Aoki in ONE on TNT 4 on Thursday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Just like in their second bout, the Filipino found himself trapped in the hold of the Japanese jiu-jitsu expert and struggled to wiggle out of danger before submitting to an armbar at the 4:20 mark of the first round.

Aoki picked his spots before taking Folayang down 90 seconds in, trapping both legs before going on a full mount for a ground for a deluge of brutal elbows.

He soon got hold of Folayang's left arm and went for broke, forcing his rival to tap out and take the upper hand in this trilogy.

"This is MMA everything happens," Folayang admitted. "I prepared for the takedown but he got me. He's like a snake, he's very tight and he's very calm on the ground. Huge congratulations to Shinya."

Folayang suffered his third straight loss to fall down to a 22-11 and as distant as ever from his aimed title contention against reigning One lightweight champion Christian Lee.

Aoki improved to a 47-9, 1 NC card.

