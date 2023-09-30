Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Sep 30
    MMA

    Eduard Folayang stops Amir Khan in third round to end long run of futility

    Folayang ends run of five straight MMA losses dating to 2020
    by Luisa Morales
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: One Championship

    EDUARD Folayang stopped Amir Khan in the third round of their lightweight clash on Saturday in One Fight Night 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

    Folayang, after looking a step slow against Khan in the early rounds, landed a left hand to the head that sent Khan to the canvas.

    See SCENARIOS: What awaits Gilas in next phase of Asiad basketball

    Referee Herb Dean waved to stop the fight at the 1:57 mark of Round 3.

    “I’m still here kicking,” said Folayang, who won their first fight in 2018 by unanimous decision.

    Folayang had lost five straight in MMA, his last victory in coming in 2019 against Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa.

    Eduard Folayang

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The 39-year-old showed he still has some left in the tank as he improved his record to 23-13.

    It also marks a winning debut for Folayang under his new team, Lions Nation MMA.

    John Lineker downs Stephen Loman

    Meanwhile, Stephen Loman, whose journey to a title bout in the bantamweight decision hit a snag against former titlist John Lineker.

    Lineker won by unanimous decision after dominating the Team Lakay fighter in three rounds.

    Loman suffered his first defeat in One Championship after a 3-0 start.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Jenelyn Olsim bows to Jihin Radzuan

      Jenelyn Olsim also suffered a loss as she was submitted by Jihin Radzuan in the third round on Friday night. The Filipina was finished off with an arm bar at the 1:34 mark of the final round.

      Olsim, who also fights under Lions Nation MMA, suffered her second straight defeat for a 6-5 record.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: One Championship

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again