Eduard Folayang stops Amir Khan in third round to end long run of futility

EDUARD Folayang stopped Amir Khan in the third round of their lightweight clash on Saturday in One Fight Night 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Folayang, after looking a step slow against Khan in the early rounds, landed a left hand to the head that sent Khan to the canvas.

Referee Herb Dean waved to stop the fight at the 1:57 mark of Round 3.

“I’m still here kicking,” said Folayang, who won their first fight in 2018 by unanimous decision.

Folayang had lost five straight in MMA, his last victory in coming in 2019 against Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa.

The 39-year-old showed he still has some left in the tank as he improved his record to 23-13.

It also marks a winning debut for Folayang under his new team, Lions Nation MMA.

John Lineker downs Stephen Loman

Meanwhile, Stephen Loman, whose journey to a title bout in the bantamweight decision hit a snag against former titlist John Lineker.

Lineker won by unanimous decision after dominating the Team Lakay fighter in three rounds.

Loman suffered his first defeat in One Championship after a 3-0 start.

Jenelyn Olsim bows to Jihin Radzuan

Jenelyn Olsim also suffered a loss as she was submitted by Jihin Radzuan in the third round on Friday night. The Filipina was finished off with an arm bar at the 1:34 mark of the final round.

Olsim, who also fights under Lions Nation MMA, suffered her second straight defeat for a 6-5 record.

