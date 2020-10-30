Eduard Folayang not ready to talk retirement after yet another loss

AFTER yet another defeat, Eduard Folayang insisted that he still has a lot left in his tank.

"I'm not contemplating retirement yet," said the two-time ONE lightweight world champion following his unanimous decision defeat to Antonio Caruso in ONE: Inside The Matrix on Friday in Singapore.

Questions on the ability of the 36-year olf Folayang to remain one of the contenders in the lightweight division continued to fill the chatter as he has now lost four of his last five bouts to fall to 22-10 (win-loss).

The Team Lakay warrior understood the calls to retire, but he insisted that the reason for his loss to Caruso wasn't solely because of his age, but rather a crack in what he thought was a fool-proof gameplan from his corner.

"Things didn't go the way that I planned it, but that's the sport. My mind is very clear but my body didn't respond well, and it's really an adjustment (fighting in front of no audience), but I think I did well in all the rounds but it's my opponents night," he said.

Folayang admitted that he too was disappointed with his performance, but he has gone through this path before and believes that he still can rectify those mistakes and bounce back stronger in the future.

"I really need to assess my performance. My team is very clear that after this fight, it's obvious that my conditioning is bad. But again, those are just mistakes that we go through often," he said.

"It's one of those seasons. It's winter time for me, but I have to reassess myself."