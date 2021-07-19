EDUARD "Landslide" Folayang seeks to end his three-fight losing streak when he battles Chinese star Zhang Lipeng next month.

The former One lightweight champion has a tough task against Zhang, winner of The Ultimate Fighter: China, on Aug. 13 in One: Battleground II in Singapore

The 36-year-old Folayang has found himself sliding from title contention, dropping to a 22-11 record.

The Team Lakay fighter suffered a first-round submission loss to Shinya Aoki, tapping out to an armbar at in April in the third installment of their trilogy.

PHOTO: ONE Championship

Folayang is determined to show he can hang with the best the promotion has to offer.

Zhang is making his debut in One Championship.

Holding a 30-11-2 card, Zhang last fought in September 2019 when he tappped Mohammad Naeemi with a triangle choke at Kunlun Fight 83.

The card will also see former One strawweight shampion Alex Silva taking on Miao Li Tao in the co-main event.

