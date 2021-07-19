EDUARD "Landslide" Folayang seeks to end his three-fight losing streak when he battles Chinese star Zhang Lipeng next month.
The former One lightweight champion has a tough task against Zhang, winner of The Ultimate Fighter: China, on Aug. 13 in One: Battleground II in Singapore
The 36-year-old Folayang has found himself sliding from title contention, dropping to a 22-11 record.
The Team Lakay fighter suffered a first-round submission loss to Shinya Aoki, tapping out to an armbar at in April in the third installment of their trilogy.
Folayang is determined to show he can hang with the best the promotion has to offer.
Zhang is making his debut in One Championship.
Holding a 30-11-2 card, Zhang last fought in September 2019 when he tappped Mohammad Naeemi with a triangle choke at Kunlun Fight 83.
The card will also see former One strawweight shampion Alex Silva taking on Miao Li Tao in the co-main event.
