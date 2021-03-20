Eduard Folayang eager to snap two-fight skid in return vs Akiyama

EDUARD Folayang will be stepping back in the cage as he battles Japanese legend Yoshihiro Akiyama at ONE on TNT IV come April 29.
It will be a monumental task for the two-time ONE Lightweight World Champion as he seeks to snap his two-fight losing streak especially after losing to Antonio Caruso via unanimous decision at ONE: Inside the Matrix back in October last year.
Folayang (22-10) is motivated to get himself back to title contention as 'Landslide' seeks to prove that he still has a lot left in the tank at the tender age of 36.
But Akiyama is no pushover.
The Japanese-Korean judoka known as "Sexyama" remains at the top of his game despite already being 45, as evidenced by his first-round knockout win over Sherif Mohamed at ONE: King of the Jungle in February 2020.
Akiyama, who won the gold medal in judo in the half middleweight division back in the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, holds a 15-7 (2 NC) record as he, too, is looking to take his place at the top of the promotion's lightweight division.