    Eduard Folayang and Lions Nation aim to inspire Filipino martial artists

    More responsibilities await Eduard Folayang
    PHOTO: ONE Championship

    REACHING THE MOUNTAINTOP will always be the ultimate goal for Eduard “Landslide” Folayang.

    That target never changed even as he swapped stables from the famed Team Lakay to his very own Lions Nation MMA stable.

    And that pledge got a lot more heavier as the two-time ONE Lightweight World Champion isn’t just focused on his own journey but is also motivated to help more Filipinos reach the pinnacle.

    “Yung goal natin is to create more champions especially sa Pilipinas na palaki ng palaki yung market sa MMA,” he said. “Ang daming nagkaka-interes na bata and sayang naman kung di natin sila matuturuan. Luckily naman, we got teammates to join our mission and ito na, start na yung mission and representation namin.”

    undefined

    With Folayang leading the charge, Lions Nation MMA is looking to deliver a massive statement this weekend as Landslide takes on Amir Khan this Saturday at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

    The night before, Jenelyn “The Graceful” Olsim will take on Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan at ONE Friday Fights 35.

    “We’re hoping na maibigay namin yung best namin sa upcoming fight ng Lions Nation dito sa ONE,” said the Filipino legend.

    Despite the bigger role he’s now shouldering, Folayang promised that he’s not overwhelmed by these responsibilities and rather, is more motivated to show that there’s really a lot left in his tank.

    “Sa akin, normal naman yung pressure lalo na gusto kong makabawi and ipakita na there’s still more in me,” he said. “At the end of the day, yung gusto natin ipakita dito yung best natin sa upcoming fight natin.”

    PHOTO: ONE Championship

