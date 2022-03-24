Eduard Folayang aims to pave way for Pinoys in ONE Super Series

FORMER ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang understands that even at his age, he has to reinvent himself.

Eduard Folayang vs John Wayne Parr

The urge to do just that gets all the more evident after he lost his last four bouts, forcing the Igorot warrior to rethink things as he aims to still compete at age 37.

Folayang gets a golden opportunity at the historic ONE X card in Singapore this Saturday where he meets retiring Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in an all-striking legends fight.

"In some case, oo siguro. I see it as a challenge para ma-check ko kung gaano kalayo yung narating ng striking ko, facing a legend in his own sport," said Folayang, the wushu master who had his feet wet in combat sports through kickboxing.

Folayang will be the first Filipino and Team Lakay member to test his mettle in the ONE Super Series, with discipline-specific rules are enforced as compared to the traditional mixed martial arts rules.

But though he'd be considered as a pioneer for the famed Baguio-based stable, the man called Landslide thinks that he's just opening the doors for more Pinoys to venture out of mixed martial arts.

"It's an honor and privilege for me na ako yung maunang magstart [na Pinoy sa ONE Super Series]. But I believe na marami pa sa team natin ang magtatry nito in the future," he said.

Still, Folayang's attention is to not just be the torchbearer but rather, emerge victorious in this upcoming match against Parr, who will definitely be coming in as the favored in their clash -- and in the process, prove that there's still a lot of gas left in his tank.

"For now, kailangan kong mag-focus talaga para makapagbigay tayo ng magandang show especially mangyayari ito sa 10th-year anniversary ng ONE Championship," he said.

"Yun din ang gusto nating gawin, to go there to do our very best, to show what we have."

