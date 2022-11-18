Drex Zamboanga to face winner of ONE Warrior Series PH

DREX Zamboanga awaits the winner of the ONE Warrior Series Philippines at ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks this Dec. 3 at Mall of Asia Arena.

Who will be Drex Zamboanga's next foe?

The Filipino bantamweight, who is on a three-fight win streak, will be bracing for an all-Filipino showdown in the lead card of the promotion's return to Manila.

Zamboanga holds a 10-5 card last fought in February where he impressed with a first round knockout win over Rahul Raju.

Now, he will have his hands full against the winner of the reality series who will be training as part of Team Lakay.

Only four fighters remain in the show, namely Sheraz Qureshi from Quezon City, Adonis Sevilleno from Cebu, Ariel Lee Lampacan from Benguet, and Ernesto Montilla Jr. from Surigao del Sur.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

They will be part of a massive ONE 164 card which will feature the title defense of reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio against American loudmouth Jarred Brooks in the main event.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Other Team Lakay members are also in the card, with former ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje Eustaquio facing Hu Yong, bantamweight rising star Jeremy Pacatiw taking on Tial Thang, and Jenelyn Olsim returning to the strawweight division to face Meng Bo.