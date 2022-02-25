Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MMA

    Drex Zamboanga needs just 65 seconds to win as Pacatiw falls

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Drex Zamboanga Rahul Raju ONE Full Circle
    Drex Zamboanga hardly needed to warm up in his match.
    PHOTO: ONE Championship

    ONE Filipino rose while the other fell at ONE: Full Circle on Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

    Filipinos in ONE: Full Circle

    Drex Zamboanga needed only 65 seconds to dispatch Rahul Raju and knock him out of the first round.

    The Marrok Force MMA bet connected with a killer right uppercut and hardly showed any struggles despite jumping two weight classes in his lightweight debut.

    Zamboanga stretched his win streak to three as he now rose to 10-5, while also netting back quick payoffs in his move from the flyweight division.

    Raju, who was making his ONE return in two years, fell to 8-7.

    Jeremy Pacatiw, meanwhile, wasn't as lucky.

    The Team Lakay rising star was on the receiving end of a nasty knee to the body that prompted the referee to stop the bout at the 1:37 mark of round one.

    Jeremy Pacatiw ONE Full Circle

      It was a tough night at the office for Pacatiw, who dropped to 10-5 and failed in his upset bid against the no. 4-ranked bantamweight.

      Andrade, on the other hand, rose to a 7-2 record to boost his stock for a future title shot at the ONE Bantamweight World Championship.

