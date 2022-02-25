Drex Zamboanga needs just 65 seconds to win as Pacatiw falls

ONE Filipino rose while the other fell at ONE: Full Circle on Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Filipinos in ONE: Full Circle

Drex Zamboanga needed only 65 seconds to dispatch Rahul Raju and knock him out of the first round.

The Marrok Force MMA bet connected with a killer right uppercut and hardly showed any struggles despite jumping two weight classes in his lightweight debut.

Zamboanga stretched his win streak to three as he now rose to 10-5, while also netting back quick payoffs in his move from the flyweight division.

Raju, who was making his ONE return in two years, fell to 8-7.

Jeremy Pacatiw, meanwhile, wasn't as lucky.

The Team Lakay rising star was on the receiving end of a nasty knee to the body that prompted the referee to stop the bout at the 1:37 mark of round one.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was a tough night at the office for Pacatiw, who dropped to 10-5 and failed in his upset bid against the no. 4-ranked bantamweight.

Andrade, on the other hand, rose to a 7-2 record to boost his stock for a future title shot at the ONE Bantamweight World Championship.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.