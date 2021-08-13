Landslide continues as Eduard Folayang falls to Chinese foe

EDUARD "Landslide" Folayang still couldn't break out of his funk, bowing to Zhang "The Warrior" Lipeng via unanimous decision at ONE: Battleground II Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Eduard Folayang vs Zhang Lipeng recap

The two-time ONE Lightweight World Champion found himself in danger in the first round as the Chinese foe took him down. Zhang was able to trap the Filipino in a leg scissors as he repeatedly attempted for a rear naked choke while landing shots on the upper body.

PHOTO: Screenshot from ONE coverage

Folayang was able to keep up with the winner The Ultimate Fighter: China in the succeeding rounds as he leaned on his bread-and-butter of striking while constantly evading danger as Zhang repeatedly tried to take the fight to the ground.

Zhang, however, still got his licks, hitting a solid left kick that connected to Folayang's chin in round two.

Folayang continued to show better defense on Zhang's takedowns in round three, but the latter was ferocious with his strikes, landing solid punches and taking the proud Pinoy champ in the final 30 seconds that very well sealed him the victory.

It was the fourth straight loss for the face of Team Lakay as the 37-year-old Folayang drops to a 22-12 record, continuing a downward spiral while fending off repeated talks of his possible retirement.

Meanwhile, Zhang won his promotional debut as he improved to 31-11-2.

