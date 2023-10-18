Does ONE Championship have the best kickboxing and Muay Thai fighters?

ONE CHAIRMAN and CEO Chatri Sityodtong caused quite a stir after saying that there’s a stark difference between ONE Championship and UFC fighters when it comes to the striking arts.

In the post-fight media conference for ONE Fight Night 14, Sityodtong said that the UFC roster is full of “sloppy, mediocre-ish striking because they’re not strikers.” This obviously didn’t sit well with some people.

But after looking at Sityodtong’s comments a bit deeper, he really does make a point – and here are a few reasons why.

The Home Of Pound-For-Pound Striking Greats

Half of ONE’s fights revolve entirely around striking compared to the UFC’s MMA-driven shows. ONE is also the home of some of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world.

In the world of kickboxing, ONE has the top three best pound-for-pound strikers in the world in Chingiz Allazov, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Another ONE Championship star, Marat Grigorian, is also in the top ten. All of these guys are in ONE’s featherweight kickboxing division.

If we switch over to the world of Muay Thai, then it’s also a no-brainer. Aside from having the most popular Muay Thai fighters in the world today in Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE also has the likes of Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Jonathan Haggerty, and Nong-O Hama to name a few.

That, right there, is star power.

The Best Fights Between The Best In The World

With access to the best fighters in the world, ONE can easily put together dream fights. And with ONE incentivizing entertaining fighters who go for the finish, this usually results in some of the most action-packed superfights.

Take the much talked about fight between Rodtang and Superlek. While that fight didn’t result in a finish, it was undisputedly one of the best fights in all of combat sports this year, with the two Thai superstars showing why they’re so highly regarded.

If we want to talk about finishes, Superbon was already a star in his own right, but his stock skyrocketed when he knocked out kickboxing GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan in one of the most shocking finishes ever seen.

Those are just some of the many examples of the best striking-only fights delivered inside of ONE’s ring.

Striker-Turned-MMA Superstars

With ONE embracing many disciplines, the promotion’s MMA biosphere has been dominated by some of the best strikers in the world.

Take ONE Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex, for example.

Before shining in the MMA world, Stamp ruled the striking arts, winning World Titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Her latest victory in MMA actually put her in the history books. She became the only fighter to win a hat-trick of World Titles in three different combat sports.

But it’s not only Stamp who’s run the same path.

ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade has a kickboxing record of 20-3, and he’s good enough to jump in between MMA and kickboxing. In fact, he’s set to face Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing belt at ONE Fight Night 16 this November 4.

ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan was a former amateur national boxer. Former two-time ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Eduard Folayang was a silver medalist in the Asian Games for wushu. And former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke is a two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion.

The list goes on, and it will continue to go on as ONE continues to embrace all striking disciplines.

