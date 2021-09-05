ONE Championship has put the result of the match between Denice Zamboanga and Seo Hee Ham under formal review.

Ham won by split decision over Zamboanga in the One Championship women's atomweight grand on Friday but promotion chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on Sunday said he disagreed with the judges.

"The fight between Denice Zamboanga and Seo Hee Ham is under formal review by the Competition Committee," Sityodtong said.

"I thought Denice Zamboanga (8-1) beat Seo Hee Ham (24-8). While I disagree with the judges, I can understand why they scored the bout for Ham. It was a close fight with Ham landing the cleaner, heavier punches and Denice controlling the cage work, takedowns, and ground action," he said.

Zamboanga said she believed she controlled the match.

"I thought I won the fight," she said, holding back tears during the post-event press conference.

One Championship has changed fight results twice, both being declared no contests.

The first was at in May 2019 when Petchmarokot Petchyindee Academy scored a split decision win over Giorgio Petrosyan.

The second was in April, where Eddie Alvarez was disqualified from the match against Iuri Lapicus.

It would be interesting if a rematch between Zamboanga and Ham.

Itsuki Hirata of Japan, Ritu Phogat of India, and Stamp Fairtex of Thailand are the other fighters who have advanced to the semifinals.

