Irked by Meng Bo KO prediction, Denice Zamboanga says her fists will do the talking

DENICE Zamboanga brushed off Meng Bo’s prediction of an an early win, saying she will let her fists do the talking when they meet.

"You'll just have to wait until we are together in the Circle. I don't really like to talk much unless provoked,” she said.

“I prefer to do my talking in the fight. I think it's going to be a surprise for everyone. I just want to get back in there and compete."

After beating Samara “Marituba” Santos in One: Unbreakable last month, Meng called out Zamboanga, who she described as a fighter who is only good at punching, and that she can finish Zamboanga inside two rounds.

The 24-year-old Zamboanga wasn’t pleased.

"It's cute that she thinks she can knock me out in two rounds. I'd like to see her try, let's see what happens,” Zamboanga said.

“Meng Bo likes to talk a lot. But talking doesn't win you fights. She's just asking to be humbled.

“Sooner or later, we will see each other in the Circle and the talking will be over.”

Zamboanga has scored wins over Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan, Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi and Watsapinya "Dream Girl" Kaewkhong.

Meng, on the other hand, also has a 3-0 record in the promotion, with wins over Laura "La Gladiadora" Balin, Priscilla Hertati “Thathie” Lumban Gaol and Santos.

