Denice Zamboanga returns to action this December

DENICE Zamboanga will be back in action this December, looking to get herself back in the title chase for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship.

Denice Zamboanga makes ONE return

The no. 3-ranked contender will be facing Chinese foe Lin Heqin at ONE Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin at Mall of Asia Arena on Dec. 3.

It will be Zamboanga's first fight back in the country since signing with the promotion and she's raring to put on a show in front of her home crowd.

"I’m very happy. This is very special for me and for my whole family. It will be my first time to fight here in Manila for ONE, and I’m truly honored to perform and fight in front of my countrymen," she said.

"For me, nothing compares to the feeling of hearing the cheers of my fellow Filipinos in Manila. That’s why I’ll do my best to make sure their tickets are worth it."

Zamboanga, holding an 8-2 record, is determined to get back to her winning ways after suffering her first two losses, both at the hands of rival Ham Seo Hee.

But Lin isn't just any other foe, with the Chinese also aiming to rebound after losing to Itsuki Hirata last August.

Adding motivation for Zamboanga is her now representing T-Rex MMA of his brother Drex after spending the past few years with Thailand-based Marrok Force MMA Gym.

Through it all, she's just grateful for the development she got in Bangkok.

"I’m very thankful for all my years in Marrok, they truly helped me a lot," she said. "But I’m back in the Philippines and I’m training under my brother’s gym T-Rex MMA. The Menace is back."