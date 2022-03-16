Denice Zamboanga promises a finish in rematch vs Ham Seo Hee

DENICE Zamboanga is hell bent on getting her vengeance against Ham Seo Hee that she promises to show no mercy once they meet at ONE X this March 26 in Singapore.

"In this coming rematch, there are no more nerves, and there is no more fear. I would say that’s all gone and you will see the best of Denice Zamboanga," she said.

Zamboanga is motivated to avenge her setback at ONE: Empower last September where the no. 2-ranked Filipina fighter suffered a controversial split decision loss in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

The Marrok Force MMA Gym standout admitted that in that first go-round, she felt a little bit nervous facing someone the caliber of the Korean kickboxer.

"Honestly before fighting Ham Seo Hee, I was scared in the sense that she was the most experienced fighter among us all. I was a little intimidated having had to face such a dangerous opponent in the first round of the tournament," she said.

But during the fight, Zamboanga felt that she had what it takes to chop Ham down size and truly felt that she won the bout fair and square.

"After sharing the Circle with her, I realized that she wasn’t all that people made her out to be. There wasn’t really a huge difference in our fighting skills, and I could handle her," she stated.

Though the first duel didn't go her way, Zamboanga promises that it won't be the case this time out as she will look for the finish whenever she gets the chance -- unlike how she did in the first round where she admitted being a little bit tentative.

"I would have focused on the finish from the very start. After reviewing the fight many times, I see that I could have actually finished her in the first round. I already felt her power and I knew I could handle it," she said. "I experienced what she had to offer, and I wasn’t impressed. I don’t exactly know why I was reluctant. I just need to be more assertive next time."

"This time I’m going to finish her for sure."

