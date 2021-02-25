Denice Zamboanga, Meng Bo head field in One Atomweight GP

DENICE Zamboanga of the Philippines and Meng Bo of China head the field in the One Atomweight World Grand Prix set to start on May 28.

Fifth-ranked Stamp Fairtex, and undefeated stars “The Indian Tigress” Phogat and Itsuki “Strong Heart Fighter” Hirata are also seeing action.

Alyona Rassohyna, who scored a huge win over Stamp in One:Unbreakable III in February, will also join the tournament as well as new signees Alyse Anderson and Seo Hee Ham.

The winner will face longtime atomweight champion Angela Lee.

Zamboanga, of Marrok Force, has a 6-0 fight record including big wins over Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan and former One atomweight top contender Mei Yamaguchi.

Zamboanga took on Watsapinya “Dream Girl” Kaewkhong in August, scoring a big in just 88 seconds.

“I am so pumped for this tournament. I’m looking forward to competing for this ultra-prestigious title. This will be the most challenging competition that no female fighter in One Championship history has ever faced," Zamboanga said.

Continue reading below ↓

“To all the other female fighters who will be competing, it will be an honor to face you all in this tournament. A lot of people want to see me and Angela fight, so I will get the Grand Prix belt, and then I’m on to the Atomweight World Title at the end of 2021.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos