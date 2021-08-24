Denice Zamboanga eager to win Grand Prix to prove Angela Lee wrong

WITHOUT question, the word war between One atomweight champion Angela Lee and Denice Zamboanga only serves as fuel for the Filipina to win the the Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

"Sa akin, sobrang laking motivation yung ginagawa niya kasi ako nagte-training tapos marami siyang sinasabi," she said during her guesting in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Angela Lee vs Denice Zamboanga trash talk

Tensions between the two continued to heat up as Lee picked "Arale Chan" Seo Hee Ham of Korea to win the quarterfinal matchup against Zamboanga, who is currently ranked no. 1 in the women's atomweight contenders.

This is just the latest in the social media trash talk between the two parties that emanated when Lee chose not to vacate her belt after getting pregnant last year.

Zamboanga voiced out her disapproval of the decision, which led to Lee to retort and belittle the Filipina, arguing that she hasn't proven anything yet.

Yet for Zamboanga, it's just her way of sticking up to what she believes in.

"Siguro na-trigger siya sa answers ko dati dahil walang sumasagot sa kanya. Ako lang ang unang nagsalita about sa kanya," she said.

But Lee is still too far ahead, and for Zamboanga to get her title shot, she has to go through the ringer first and win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

"Hindi ako focused sa nararamdaman niya. Naka-focus ako sa makalaban ko," she said. "Wala pa sa isip ko si Angela Lee. Pero motivation sa akin yun na sinabi niyang matatalo ako at di ko malalagpasan yung first round ng Grand Prix. Ipu-prove ko sa kanya na mali siya."

Zamboanga is right in keeping her eyes in the present, with ONE: Empower set for September 3 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Although she holds an immaculate 8-0 record, what awaits her are just some of the top fighters in the world.

Seo (23-8) is long considered as one of the best kickboxers in the world, and if the Filipina indeed makes it through the quarterfinals, what awaits her will be the winner of the bout between former two-division champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand and Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine.

It's a tough draw, yet Zamboanga is unperturbed, saying, "Lahat naman sila delikado. Sa akin lang siguro napunta yung most experienced fighters. Siguro dahil ako yung no. 1 sa division kaya gusto nila akong ma-challenge."

The other bracket also features matches between Itsuki Hirata of Japan and Alyse Anderson of the United States, and a hard hitting bout between no. 2 Meng Bo of China and Ritu Phogat of India.

Difficult as the road ahead may be, Zamboanga only vows to give it her all, while also showing to the fans, and especially to Lee, that she's no pushover.

"Talagang ipu-prove ko na mali siya," she said.

